Real Madrid injury news: Triple boost for Solari, stalwart in line to return vs Celta Vigo

Santiago Solari has enjoyed a fine start to life as interim Real Madrid boss, and he could be set to receive even more good news ahead of the weekend.

Since replacing former boss Julen Lopetegui at the helm, Solari has guided Madrid to three consecutive wins in all competitions while scoring 11 goals and conceding none.

That latter factor has been made all the more impressive considering the injury troubles that he has had to deal with, but it’s been reported that he could get a triple boost in the coming weeks to significantly strengthen his backline.

According to AS, Dani Carvajal is expected to return to action against Celta Vigo this weekend after returning to training with the rest of the group this week.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a fundamental part of the team over the years with his experience and defensive solidity, although given the number of injury setbacks that he has suffered with, Alvaro Odriozola will remain on standby to step in if necessary.

Meanwhile, the report adds that both Raphael Varane and Marcelo are a little behind their teammate in their respective recoveries from injury, and while they might not be in contention to feature this weekend, they are said to be stepping things up.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that the international break follows this weekend, it could give them the perfect opportunity to complete their recovery and ensure that they’re available for selection against Eibar on November 24.

It’s certainly good news for Solari, as it will undoubtedly help him maintain his impressive start to life in the hotseat at the Bernabeu.