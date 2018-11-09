Real Madrid reject €50m offer from Arsenal for disillusioned superstar

Real Madrid have turned down an approach from Arsenal for Spanish midfielder Isco, with Unai Emery keen on securing a January deal.

The 26-year-old has found himself in and out of the team in recent weeks at the Santiago Bernabeu and according to Don Balon, he has become frustrated by his lack of playing time.

Los Blancos have endured a nightmare start to the 2018-19 season, falling seven points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race after losing 5-1 at the Camp Nou in October, which cost Julen Lopetegui his job as manager.

Santiago Solari has been appointed on an interim basis and has overseen three successive wins in all competitions, but according to Don Balon, with the winter transfer window fast approaching, several top clubs are said to be monitoring Isco’s situation – including Manchester City, Liverpool and Juventus.

However, Don Balon also reports that Arsenal have stolen a march on their rivals in pursuit of the Spaniard, having tabled a €50m offer for the disillusioned superstar which Madrid have rejected.

Gunners boss Emery reportedly gave the deal the go-ahead as he looks for reinforcements in midfield to give his team the edge in pursuit of a top-four Premier League finish next year.

Unfortunately, it seems that Arsenal will have to shell out a much larger fee to lure Isco away from Madrid, particularly given his age and status as one of the most creative and technically gifted players in Europe.

That being said, the emergence of Vinicius Jr and Gareth Bale’s standing at the Bernabeu means that at the moment, Isco may be open to moving away from the club in search of regular playing time and he would certainly fit in well at the Emirates.

This story looks set to develop in the new year, particularly if Madrid’s fortunes continue to improve with the playmaker sitting on the bench.