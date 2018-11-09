Bramall Lane plays host to the first Steel City Derby of the season on Friday night as Sheffield United host bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday (KO 19.45).

It should be a mouthwatering clash and a perfect way to kickoff a busy weekend of domestic football.

Sheffield Utd v Sheff Wed Live Streaming Options:

The Blades will be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing to Nottingham Forest last weekend and a victory over the their local rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, will lift them back to top of the table.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield Utd side have lost two of their last four league games having previously won four on the bounce, so you could say it’s a good time for Wednesday to be playing their rivals, although the Owls themselves find themselves on shaky ground coming into tonight.

Sheffield Derby live stream

Yet to keep a clean sheet this season Sheffield Wednesday sit ten points behind United and just four points above the relegation zone having lost four games on the bounce.

In fact they’ve won just one of their last seven league games and are 6/1 to pick up all three points later tonight.

Wednesday have the joint worst defensive record in the league conceding 30 goals in 16 games and are 8/13 to concede 2 or more goals – the pressure is really starting to build on their manager Jos Luhukay, and its vital the Owls pick up a result tonight against their local rivals.

As for Sheffield Utd, the Blades sit comfortably in third spot in the table and should be confident coming into this one despite their dodgy recent away form – the home side are the third highest scorers in the division and should be looking forward to taking on Wednesday’s porous defence.

Sharp to be the difference?

It’s a well known fact Billy Sharp scores goals wherever he goes – the Blades striker has bagged 10 so far this season and looks to be the main attacking threat for the home side.

The striker is 9/2 to open the scoring and looks a very backable price considering Wednesday are shipping goals for fun at the moment.

It’s no surprise to see Sheffield United as 1/2 favourites while the draw is available at 3/1 – which could be a good bet considering three of the last five meetings between the two sides have ended all square.

As previously stated Sheffield Wednesday are available at 6/1 to take all three points which looks a huge price all things considered. This is a derby match after all.

For added value Sheffield United to win both halves is 3/1 looks a more realistic proposition and could be a decent shout.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware