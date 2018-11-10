Neymar has found himself embroiled in controversy after the latest batch of Football Leaks documents were released which have broken down the cost of his move to PSG.

This is according to a report from Marca that Neymar actually cost the French giants €252million much more than the superstar’s €222m release clause which was paid to Barcelona.

This means that PSG had to fork out an extra €30m to Neymar and his representatives.

The leaked documents show that PSG parted with €10.7m to both of Neymar’s agents, one being the former Santos star’s father and the other being Israeli intermediate Pini Zahavi.

Zahavi has acted as an intermediary for many of Europe’s biggest stars and only this summer Zahavi failed in his attempts to force through a transfer away from Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski.

Marca’s report also states that an additional solidarity contribution was made to Santos of 8.7 million euros bringing the total cost to 252 million euros.

This wasn’t the only thing the leaks exposed as they also shed light on some of the bizarre bonuses Neymar receives as part of his PSG contract.

According to The Express Neymar can receive up to €350,000 per month as part of an ‘ethical bonus’ that includes applauding the fans after matches.

The Express also reported that “in addition to meeting and greeting fans; a player’s punctuality, their conduct with the media and gambling restrictions are also included within the terms of the ‘ethical bonus’ payment.”

Neymar took to instagram to strongly deny the claims labelling them as fake news: