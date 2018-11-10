Arsenal injury news: Welbeck update, duo could recover to face Wolves

Arsenal will be looking to extend their 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, but Unai Emery has injury woes.

The Gunners continue to show great character and resilience to remain unbeaten since losing to Chelsea at the start of the campaign and Emery will be delighted with their run.

However, injuries could hurt them as they look to compete on various fronts this year, albeit they have the international break after this weekend to give their injured players more time to fully recover.

As per the club’s site, they have confirmed that Danny Welbeck is still in hospital and an update will be provided in the next 72 hours as he appeared to sustain a serious ankle injury in the goalless draw with Sporting on Thursday night.

Beyond the England international, both Nacho Monreal and Stephan Lichtsteiner will undergo fitness tests ahead of the Wolves game as they are struggling with hamstring injuries but could be in contention, while Mohamed Elneny looks set to miss out with a thigh problem.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees Laurent Koscielny and Dinos Mavropanos are continuing their rehabilitation and could perhaps feature before the end of the month.

Emery will undoubtedly be hopeful of getting a fully-fit squad at his disposal sooner rather than later as while they have started well this season, the fixture schedule will get busy over the festive period and that will certainly be a test in itself.

It would appear as though Welbeck faces a significant spell on the sidelines, but getting the likes of Monreal and Koscielny back could help them solidify things at the back having conceded 14 goals in just 11 league games so far this season which gives them the joint-worst defensive record of the top six sides.