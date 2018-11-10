Barcelona vs Real Betis Live Stream: How to watch La Liga action online or on TV

Barcelona will look to solidify their lead at the top of La Liga when they host Real Betis on Sunday in what promises to be an entertaining clash. The Barca v Betis live stream on Eleven Sports gets underway at 3.15pm in the UK and Ireland and it’s available on mobile, online and via connected TV sets. Click Here to Watch Now!

The Catalan giants currently sit three points clear at the top of the standings, scoring 31 goals in their 11 outings while also showing vulnerabilities at the back having conceded 14.

With that in mind, against a well-organised Betis side who love to play their passing game and quality throughout the side with creativity in abundance, it sets up an intriguing clash at the Nou Camp.

It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi is passed fit to feature after his recent arm injury, but with Luis Suarez in fine form along with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Malcom capable of stepping in and making an impact, Barcelona will certainly deliver.

As for Betis, they outclassed AC Milan in the first half of their Europa League clash on Thursday, and they’ll be hoping to impose themselves in a similar fashion this weekend.

They sit in a disappointing 14th place in the La Liga table, and so a win before the international break will certainly lift spirits and get them moving in the right direction.

