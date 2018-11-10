The fiercest rivalry in world football will enter uncharted territory on Saturday night as, for the first time in history, Boca Juniors will face bitter rivals River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final (KO 20:00).

There’s good news for punters and fans alike with live streaming available from Buenos Aires from 20:00 GMT.

Now for those not too familiar with South American football it’s like Real Madrid and Barcelona facing each other in the Champions League final but with ten times more hatred and passion, it’s fierce, but brilliant.

Boca v River Plate Match Details

In fact the rivalry is so intense away fans will not be present in either of the two legs.

Incidentally, this will be the last two legged final of the competition before it’s new format comes into play next season, and it’s set to be a cracker on and off the pitch.

The first leg, of course, takes place at La Bombonera, the home of Boca with the second leg taking place two weeks later.

On home soil Boca tend to do well, losing just two of their last fourteen home games. However one of those defeats was to arch enemies River, who inflicted a 2-0 defeat on their Buenos Aires counterparts. A repeat of that scoreline on Saturday is priced at 15/1.

Boca have won five of their six Libertadores home games and are 7/5 to hold an advantage going into the second leg.

To say River Plate had luck on their side in the semi final would be an understatement. Gremio wasted a hatful of chances and should have been well out of sight long before the chaos in the dying minutes which resulted in River being awarded a harsh penalty that proved decisive.

River’s away record in Libertadores this season has been exceptional. With three wins and three draws on the road they remain unbeaten, recording four clean sheets in the process. River Plate to win to nil on Saturday is 7/2.

Dario Benedetto bagged three of Boca’s four goals in their semi final victory, and he’s 3/1 to score anytime.

Football games don’t get much bigger than this in world football and there’s absolutely nothing to split the two sides in the to lift trophy market with the betting at 10/11 each.

So sit back and enjoy the fireworks on and off the pitch.

