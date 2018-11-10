Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Online or on TV as Solari looks to continue impressive start

Real Madrid will be looking to continue their fine run of form under Santiago Solari when they travel to face Celta Vigo on Sunday night. The Eleven Sports Celta Vigo Real Madrid live stream starts at 7.45pm in the UK and Ireland and it’s available on mobile, online and via connected TV sets. Click Here to Watch Now!

After Julen Lopetegui was sacked, Solari stepped in and has since led the Spanish giants to three consecutive wins in all competitions.

In addition, they’ve scored 11 goals and conceded none and so that suggests that they have certainly rediscovered their confidence and belief after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Real Madrid are still in sixth place in the La Liga standings, although a win prior to the international break would move them back up amongst the contenders for a top four finish.

With that in mind, Solari will be desperate to see his side continue their impressive run, but it won’t be easy against a Celta side just three points behind them in the standings.

Iago Aspas will be an obvious threat as the 31-year-old has bagged nine goals in 12 outings so far this season, and so the Madrid defence will have to be on their toes.

However, with Karim Benzema, Casemiro, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos all on the mark in midweek in a 5-0 win over Plzen in the Champions League, the visitors will be confident in their ability to get a positive result.

