Chelsea have undoubtedly made a great start to the season under Maurizio Sarri, but the Blues could be missing a crucial factor to sustain their impressive run.

Aside from remaining unbeaten in all competitions, they sit just two points adrift of Man City at the top of the Premier League table and remain on course for a successful first season under Sarri.

However, while Alvaro Morata has scored six goals in 15 games, Olivier Giroud has managed just one goal in 12, and while others have of course stepped in to ensure that it hasn’t been a major problem thus far, that lack of firepower up front could come back to haunt them.

In turn, Inter captain Mauro Icardi has been paired with a move to Stamford Bridge, but it’s claimed that his £90m price-tag could put Chelsea off from making a move and will seemingly price them out of swooping in January, as per The Daily Star.

The 25-year-old continues to establish himself as a fundamental figure for the Italian giants, scoring 116 goals in just 194 appearances for them, taking his career goal tally up to 127.

Coupled with his leadership skills as club captain and in leading the line for Inter as well as his habit of scoring crucial goals as seen in the Milan derby and in Champions League clashes with Tottenham and Barcelona so far this season, he would be a quality addition to any team.

With that in mind, it could be the ideal solution for Chelsea to add a prolific and proven goalscorer to their squad to ensure that they have the regular source of goals up front needed to ensure that they can win trophies with neither Morata nor Giroud proving that they can be consistent enough to this point.

Nevertheless, prising Icardi away from Inter in the middle of the season is surely never going to happen anyway given his importance to Luciano Spalletti, and so perhaps a summer transfer should be in Chelsea’s plans to ensure that they don’t have the same problem next season.