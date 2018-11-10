Chelsea have been linked with having an interest in Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez as he continues to struggle for playing time at the Nou Camp.

The 24-year-old has made just one appearance so far this season, and amid fierce competition for places in that area of Ernesto Valverde’s squad, it’s questionable as to whether or not his situation will improve any time soon.

SEE MORE: Chelsea must pay £90m to land prolific 127-goal striker linked with January move

With that in mind, Marca report that Chelsea are among three clubs monitoring his situation with the Catalan giants, with Maurizio Sarri potentially bolstering his midfield options with the Spaniard.

Given the technical quality that he possesses, Suarez would arguably fit in perfectly at Stamford Bridge under the Italian tactician given his preferred style of play. Further, with Mateo Kovacic currently set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season when his loan spell ends, it could be seen as a replacement signing.

However, one player who seemingly won’t be moving to Chelsea any time soon, or anywhere else for that matter, is Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

As noted by The Sun, the in-form star had been linked with a £35m move to the Blues in January. However, Cherries boss Eddie Howe has looked to put an immediate stop to that speculation as he understandably doesn’t want to lose of his key players given Bournemouth are going well so far this season.

“Of course not. From my position, sitting here as the manager, I’m looking to build a team,” he told the Bournemouth Echo. “I’m really pleased with how the squad is set up and the structure of it and I don’t want to break that.”

Wilson has been in fine form with seven goals in 13 appearances so far this season, and so it comes as no surprise that he has attracted reported interest. However, based on the comments above, he won’t be going anywhere if Howe has his say.