Man United boss Jose Mourinho ‘would have preferred’ £48M Euro superstar over Alexis Sanchez transfer

It’s been revealed than Man United boss Jose Mourinho ‘would have preferred’ to sign Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic over flop winger Alexis Sanchez.

According to the Sun, who are re-reporting an article from the Times, the Red Devils manager wasn’t best pleased with how events unfolded last season, something that saw the club sign Sanchez in the January window.

The report states further that Mourinho did everything in his power to get Perisic at the club, and that because of their failure to sign the 29-year-old, they swooped for former Arsenal winger Sanchez instead.

United fans probably won’t be very happy to hear this news, as Sanchez has been far from impressive since his move from the Gunners midway through last season.

The Chilean has only found the net a handful of times since his move to the club earlier in 2018, and his overall displays for the club have been nothing short of shocking.

Given that Perisic had a £48M price tag on his head last summer as per the Sun, it seems quite strange that the club would go for Sanchez over him given the Croatian’s ability.

The midfielder was absolutely sensational for Croatia in the World Cup this past summer, with his goals playing a big part in his side’s run all the way to the final.

For Inter, Perisic has been quality, as he’s managed to bag a total of 22 goals and 22 assists in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 Serie A seasons combined, a great record for a winger.

United fans can only dream of what their side could’ve achieved had they signed Perisic over Sanchez last season, a decision that the club themselves probably regret to this day.

