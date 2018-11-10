Real Madrid could be set to launch €200m bid to sign 127-goal marksman to bolster attack

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez could reportedly be willing to green light spending their €200m budget on signing Mauro Icardi in January.

It’s been a difficult start to the campaign for the Spanish giants but after Julen Lopetegui’s sacking last week, there has been an upturn in form under interim boss Santiago Solari.

Nevertheless, having scored just 16 goals in 11 La Liga games so far this season, with rivals and leaders Barcelona scoring almost double that tally, it’s clear that they have issues in that department as they failed to bring in world-class talent to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, according to Marca, as reported by Sportmediaset, it’s suggested that Perez has a €200m budget for the transfer market, and all of that could go towards prising Icardi away from the Nerazzurri.

Having bagged 116 goals in 194 appearances for Inter, taking his overall career goal tally up to 127, the Argentine forward has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

Coupled with the fact that he’s club captain and leads by example up top, the 25-year-old could be the perfect solution to the problem to give Real Madrid genuine firepower up top and be the long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

With that in mind, it’s clearly smart business from the reigning European champions to target him, albeit €200m is a lot of money.

However, given his importance to Inter, it remains to be seen if they can be convinced to sell, especially in the middle of the season when they’re challenging for the Serie A title and going well in the Champions League.

Time will tell if an offer is submitted, but it’s suggested that Los Blancos could be willing to put a significant amount of money on the table to get their target.