‘Return him in January or we riot’ – These Arsenal fans get excited as in-form loanee scores again

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson continued his fine form for Hoffenheim with a goal in their 2-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Just minutes after coming off the bench, the 18-year-old struck the winning goal to seal all three points as he continues to impress on his loan spell.

SEE MORE: Arsenal could offer Aaron Ramsey in January swap deal to fill Danny Welbeck void

That’s now six goals in seven Bundesliga appearances for the talented youngster, and his form is certainly not going unnoticed by the Arsenal faithful, as seen in the tweets below as they lavished him with praise.

It does raise a talking point though as to whether or not the Gunners should recall him in January, especially after Danny Welbeck’s injury setback in the Europa League in midweek.

On one hand, Nelson is proving that he could make a positive impact under Unai Emery if given an opportunity as his confidence will be sky high given the impact he is making for Hoffenheim.

However, the opposing argument would be that he’s gaining experience, improving and developing as a player and has no pressure on his shoulders. Perhaps the most sensible strategy would be to allow him to spend the entire season in Germany and continue to make progress.

It remains to be seen if a decision is taken in the coming months to take him back to Arsenal, but there is no doubt that he is proving that he has a very bright future ahead of him if he can continue to display this level of consistency and decisiveness.

