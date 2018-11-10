Two of the Championship’s big hitters go head to head Saturday teatime as West Brom host league leaders Leeds United at the Hawthorns. (KO 17:30)

Both these sides look top have a great chance of promotion this season. Who will come out on top?

Live Streaming Options:

The hosts, winless in four and without a clean sheet since September, have slipped out of the top six after a decent start to their Championship campaign – there’s little doubt that tonight will prove another stern test.

A shock defeat to struggling Hull last time out, their third loss in as many weeks, raised plenty of concerns for Darren Moore and the Baggies.

Surely a squad of this calibre should be performing much better in this league?

In contrast Leeds have responded to their mini wobble in empathetic fashion as they returned to the summit of the Championship table.

The Whites head into the weekend action top of the league, albeit via goal difference, after victory over Wigan on Sunday. Marcelo Biesla’s side showed great character to come from a goal down to take all three points on the road, ending the Latics’ unbeaten home record.

Leeds have lost just one of their last seven league games and that, in part, is down to their excellent defensive record.

They’ve conceded just 13 goals so far in the Championship, which is the second best defensive record in the division, and are 4/1 to win to nil. But in West Brom they’ll be up against the league’s top scorers.

The Baggies have netted 33 goals in their 16 Championship games, so something will have to give at the Hawthorns.

West Brom vs Leeds Match Prediction

West Brom are 11/10 to score two or more goals.

Jay Rodriguez has eight league goals to his name so far this season and is 6/1 to open the scoring.

For Leeds, their biggest threat is Kemar Roofe, the striker netted the winner against Wigan last weekend, his seventh of the season and is 9/5 to score anytime.

There’s absolutely nothing to separate the two teams in the betting with West Brom at 13/8 and Leeds available at 8/5. The draw could be a good bet at 13/5.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware