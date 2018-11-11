Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has made it 2-0 in the derby at the Etihad Stadium this evening with a thunderous finish.

Watch the video below for yourselves to decide, but is there an argument that Manchester United’s David de Gea – arguably the best goalkeeper in the world – should have done better?

Aguero undoubtedly hits the ball with great power, but De Gea may feel he shouldn’t be being beaten from that kind of angle as the ball flew past him at the near post.

In truth, many ‘keepers probably wouldn’t have felt they had a chance with such a quality finish, but as we say, De Gea is so well known for doing what looks impossible between the sticks, and this seems uncharacteristic of him…