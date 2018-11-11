Barcelona confirmed XI vs Real Betis: Lionel Messi returns, star’s inclusion has these fans delighted

Barcelona have announced their starting line-up to take on Real Betis this afternoon, with Lionel Messi returning to the club’s first team for the first time since their 4-2 win vs Sevilla last month.

The Argentine had been out through injury since then, with Messi missing key games against Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

However, Barca fans can worry no more, as the forward has returned to the club’s starting XI for their match against Betis at the Nou Camp today.

Another inclusion in Valverde’s side is Malcom, who impressed fans with his cameo against Inter Milan in mid-week.

The Brazilian has failed to start a game in the league before today, and it finally looks like he’s been given a chance by Valverde to show the Blaugrana faithful what he’s all about.

This decision by Valverde to start Malcom seems to have gone down well with the club’s fans, who flocked to Twitter to express their delight as seeing the former Bordeaux man start this afternoon.

So, following Barca’s announcement, we’ve selected a few tweets from fans who have made known their delight at seeing Malcom claim a starting spot this afternoon.

Perfect line up! Finally MALCOM! — Jano Blansaer (@Janoblansaer) November 11, 2018

MALCOLM. YES!!!!!!!!!!!! — Sibi kumar (@sibi_supreme) November 11, 2018

You can catch Barcelona taking on Real Betis this afternoon by clicking on THIS link here! enjoy!