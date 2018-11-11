Real Betis just did something to Barcelona that no team has ever managed before

As well as being Real Betis’ first league win at the Nou Camp for 20 years, today’s 4-3 result also provided the number crunchers with an incredible stat.

According to Opta, today’s game was the first time ever in all competitions that Lionel Messi has been on the losing side for Barcelona when scoring two or more goals.

This is a truly remarkable statistic that shows just how good Barca have been, and how much of a part Messi has played in that, since he became a first-team regular over a decade ago.

The Argentine maestro is undoubtedly one of the finest players of all time, and therefore obviously scores in high numbers quite often, as well as winning games quite often, with keeping him quiet a big part of how teams might hope to beat Barcelona.

1 – Barcelona have lost a game in which Lionel Messi has scored two or more goals for the first time ever in all competitions. Kryptonite. pic.twitter.com/bgjC1NtDMD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2018

Still, for this to be the first time he’s lost a game whilst scoring two or more goals is pretty surreal, with 4-3 not exactly an unthinkably uncommon scoreline in football.

Barcelona will certainly be concerned at conceding four at home, with that defence surely in need of improvement if the club is to make the most of Messi’s talents.