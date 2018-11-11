Menu

Baffled Chelsea fans convinced Blues ace has Maurizio Sarri’s nudes after somehow making starting XI again

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans are pretty baffled right now as Willian has made their starting line up once again for today’s game against Everton.

The Blues host the Toffees at Stamford Bridge as they look to continue what has been a superb start to the season since Maurizio Sarri replaced Antonio Conte as manager.

MORE: AC Milan v Juventus live streaming

However, one thing that’s winding fans up is that Willian keeps getting into the team despite not playing particularly well all season.

The Brazil international looks a little over the hill and fans seem convinced that he must have Sarri’s nude pictures as a threat against the Italian tactician axing him from the starting XI.

We’re not sure that’s likely to be the case, though it’s kind of fun and disturbing to imagine in equal measure…

More Stories / Chelsea FC

Anyway, this lot are not happy, and here’s the overall reaction to the decision and some other selection choices in today’s Chelsea team to take on Everton…

More Stories Maurizio Sarri Willian