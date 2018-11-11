Chelsea fans are pretty baffled right now as Willian has made their starting line up once again for today’s game against Everton.

The Blues host the Toffees at Stamford Bridge as they look to continue what has been a superb start to the season since Maurizio Sarri replaced Antonio Conte as manager.

However, one thing that’s winding fans up is that Willian keeps getting into the team despite not playing particularly well all season.

The Brazil international looks a little over the hill and fans seem convinced that he must have Sarri’s nude pictures as a threat against the Italian tactician axing him from the starting XI.

We’re not sure that’s likely to be the case, though it’s kind of fun and disturbing to imagine in equal measure…

Anyway, this lot are not happy, and here’s the overall reaction to the decision and some other selection choices in today’s Chelsea team to take on Everton…

Willian has Sarri’s nudes and no one can tell me otherwise — Jamesss (@Jamesopher_) November 11, 2018

Willian has nudes of Sarri pass it on ? — Josh Ferreira (@joshf6) November 11, 2018

Willian defo has Sarri's nudes or summit smh — Lukas (@LShajko) November 11, 2018

Willian is having sarri's nude pictures — Mayokun (@WhyteXclusive) November 11, 2018

Seems like Willian has Sarri's nudes pic.twitter.com/AQXUdCJIgZ — Lidocaine (@trending_medic) November 11, 2018

Hudson-Odoi not even on the bench and Willian starts over Pedro. #SarriOut — Prime Boyfriend (@SarriBallc) November 11, 2018

I want to kill myself every time I see Willian in the fucking lineup. This season Pedro has over double the number goals that Willian has and only 1 less assist. Pedro has played 2/3 of the number of games. I know Sarri is fucking retarded, but surely he can see who should start https://t.co/au0N144Elv — Mike (@Mikeey97) November 11, 2018

Why is Sarri obsessed with Willian. — rMethodology (@RRmethods2210) November 11, 2018