Chelsea ahead of Barcelona in battle to seal transfer of midfield maestro perfect for Sarri-ball

Chelsea are reportedly ahead of Barcelona in the running to seal the transfer of Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, with Maurizio Sarri a big fan of the youngster.

According to Goal, Maurizio Sarri could have a key role to play in the running to sign Tonali, who is also being linked with a number of other top teams.

Don Balon mention the 18-year-old as being a target for Barcelona, though they state Chelsea are currently leading the chase for his signature.

Chelsea could perhaps do with a top young player coming in in midfield, with CFC needing to build for the future more than they have done with some recent signings.

A number of poor acquisitions were made last season, with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Danny Drinkwater both short-term purchases and not really up to the required standard anyway.

Tonali looks a huge prospect and one ideal to continue Sarri’s philosophy and style on the pitch.

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have both proven big hits for precisely that reason, though the latter is only at Stamford Bridge on loan from Real Madrid.

Tonali could therefore immediately become an important member of Sarri’s first-team as there’ll no doubt be question-marks over the futures of players like Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko in that area as well.