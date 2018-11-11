Confirmed Man United XI vs Man City: key Red Devils star left out of squad as talented attacker starts on bench

Man United have left out Paul Pogba from their squad to face Man City this afternoon, with Romelu Lukaku made to start on the bench.

There was a lot of talk regarding Pogba and whether he would start today’s match, however it seems like the Frenchman will play no part at all for Mourinho’s side this afternoon.

Lukaku has managed to make the match day squad, however both him and Alexis Sanchez will be starting from the sidelines against Pep Guardiola’s side today.

Mourinho has elected to start with an attacking trio of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, something that may suggest United are going to play the ball on the ground this afternoon.

Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera have been chosen in midfield for the Red Devils this afternoon, a decision that may seem to some like Mourinho is ready to defend from the off and take a draw.

Here is United’s full line-up for their derby against Man City this afternoon. Will this side have enough in it to end City’s unbeaten Premier League start to this season? Only time will tell…