Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs interested in the transfer of out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is a long-time admirer of the Barca midfielder, having several times tried to sign him for Napoli, and he’s now in for him again, according to Spanish publication Marca.

Suarez could be a good fit for the kind of football Sarri likes his teams to play, even if he’s never been much of a regular for Barcelona.

The 24-year-old has long been rated as decent prospect for the future, but is now surely running out of time to prove himself at the highest level.

Chelsea could perhaps offer him more chances of playing time, despite also having plenty of top quality midfield players on their books themselves at the moment.

Mateo Kovacic is only at Stamford Bridge on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, and Marca’s report of Chelsea’s interest in Suarez perhaps hints the Croatia international won’t be staying beyond this campaign.

CFC could probably do with a plan in case Kovacic does return to the Bernabeu, with players like Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater in reserve hardly looking good enough as long-term options for their first-team.