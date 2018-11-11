Gerard Pique has fired a strong message to one of Barcelona’s biggest stars after recent reports linked the ace with a move to Liverpool.

The star in question is none other than Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele who seems to be hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months.

CaughtOffside reported on Friday that the Frenchman caused ‘unrest’ amongst Barcelona staff after going AWOL and skipping training on Thursday.

Take a look at what Pique had to say courtesy of Samuel Marsden:

Pique on Dembele: "He has a lot of talent and a lot of room to improve. We're here to help him. We've all been young like him; we've all made mistakes like him. Football's 24 hours — you have to live it from the first minute until the last." — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) November 11, 2018

It seems as though Pique is trying to reiterate to the youngster that his attitude must improve if he is to stay at Barcelona.

With questions over Dembele’s behaviour becoming a talking point in the media in recent weeks the attacker’s chances of securing a move to a top side in the future could be hindered.

According to Mundo Deportivo Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be keen to sign the 21-year-old if he is to be shown the exit door at the Nou Camp.

Klopp is big admirer of the tricky winger and Klopp wanted to sign Dembele before he moved to Barcelona last summer.

