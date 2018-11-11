Video: Guardiola tells off Man City star at the end of win over Man Utd, and these fans think they know why

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was pictured at the end of the Manchester United game appearing to tell off Raheem Sterling.

Video from City’s official Twitter account also shows what looks like a quite heated exchange between the pair, with Sterling looking a little taken aback by his manager’s anger.

A number of users on Twitter think this was the Spanish tactician reprimanding the England international for some show-boating late on in the game.

This clip below seems to have the moment that caused such controversy…

After this sequence of play, the final whistle blew and Pep had a go at Sterling for showboating.

City won 3-1 against rivals United, and were comfortable for much of the match as they outplayed their opponents throughout.

Sterling was clearly enjoying himself and taunted the United defence with some trickery and skill late on, which is not exactly the way to win friends and admiration.

Fans are sure Guardiola wouldn’t have appreciated it, so is this why he went over to speak to Sterling afterwards?

