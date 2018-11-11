Liverpool star poised to sign new contract and double his wages after defying expectations at Anfield

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is reportedly set to sign a new contract with the club to double his money to around £60,000 per week.

The Scotland international has been a revelation for the Reds since joining the club last summer and will now be offered the chance to pen a new big-money deal until 2023, according to the Daily Mirror.

It’s fair to say few would have expected Robertson to make the impact he has since moving to Liverpool from Hull City last summer, but he’s quickly become a key part of how Jurgen Klopp’s side play.

An energetic performer at both ends of the pitch, Robertson also possesses great delivery from crosses from that left-hand side to become an important member of LFC’s attack.

Reds fans would no doubt love to see him commit his future to the Merseyside giants and continue his remarkable rise.

As the Mirror note in their piece, Robertson’s career in general has been a real rags-to-riches story, with the player notably dropping out of Celtic’s academy as a youngster.