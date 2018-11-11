Video: Pep Guardiola’s two-word answer to question about Manchester United’s title hopes

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave just two words in response to a question about Manchester United’s title hopes for the season.

Guardiola’s side just beat United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium, opening up a 12-point gap between themselves and the Red Devils.

However, when asked if that meant City had ended United’s title hopes, Guardiola responded simply: “It’s November.”

We’ll take that as a no, but it has to be said that United would need an absolute miracle to come back from this poor start.

"Bernado was incredible. Everyone was in the second half." Pep Guardiola reacts to #MCFC's Manchester derby success. Report: https://t.co/cDu7CAh1Xu pic.twitter.com/un0QaY2Uqo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 11, 2018

MUFC were unlucky to come up against a terrific team at the top of their game today, but they did not exactly give the best account of themselves.

Jose Mourinho’s side had just one shot on target, and that was the penalty converted by Anthony Martial.

As well, as that, United now have a negative goal difference after 12 games, pointing to a clear struggle at both ends of the pitch.