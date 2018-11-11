Manchester United ‘make hurried check’ on classy No.10 in potential attempt to hijack Real Madrid transfer deal

Manchester United are reportedly taking a look at River Plate midfield starlet Exequiel Palacios ahead of what looks a likely transfer to Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents coming out of South American football at the moment, and a move to a big European club seems to beckon.

Don Balon recently suggested a deal was basically done for Palacios to move to the Bernabeu next season, with a loan back to River Plate for the rest of this campaign first.

However, the Sun now suggest United may also be interested in a potential late hijack for the Argentine, though they are running out of time to get anything done themselves.

Still, fans will be excited at the Red Devils’ interest in this exciting young talent who could have a bright future at the highest level.

Despite being inexperienced at the moment, Palacios could potentially come in and provide a great long-term option for United in the middle of the park.

A creative and attack-minded player, Palacios could in theory be just the player MUFC need to give them that link between midfield and attack that they’ve looked like lacking in recent times.