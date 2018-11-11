Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks set to line up without both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku against Manchester City this afternoon.

The Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium is undoubtedly the big fixture of this Sunday, with the red and blue half of the city facing off for the first time this season.

However, as if City weren’t big enough favourites already, Mourinho is currently looking like having to field a starting XI without star duo Pogba and Lukaku.

That’s the claim of Independent journalist Miguel Delaney, with Lukaku missing United’s last two games through injury and perhaps not set to make it back this weekend.

Hearing no Pogba or Lukaku in United’s starting XI — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 11, 2018

Though there is talk Mourinho will leave it as late as possible to make definitive decision on Pogba. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 11, 2018

Pogba, however, played in the win over Juventus in midweek and has looked improved for the Red Devils of late, so will be a really big loss.

Delaney adds however, that it may be that Mourinho could still decide at the last minute whether or not to include Pogba.

Alexis Sanchez has filled in up front for United in the absence of Lukaku and has arguably looked more effective there than in other roles since he joined the club, even if he hasn’t been able to boost his goal numbers.

It’ll be intriguing to see how Mourinho copes without these two big names this afternoon as a much-changed line up could take to the field at the Etihad.