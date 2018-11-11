Menu

Manchester United team news: Jose Mourinho faces huge double blow for Manchester City clash

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks set to line up without both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku against Manchester City this afternoon.

The Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium is undoubtedly the big fixture of this Sunday, with the red and blue half of the city facing off for the first time this season.

MORE: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Online or on TV as Solari looks to continue impressive start

However, as if City weren’t big enough favourites already, Mourinho is currently looking like having to field a starting XI without star duo Pogba and Lukaku.

That’s the claim of Independent journalist Miguel Delaney, with Lukaku missing United’s last two games through injury and perhaps not set to make it back this weekend.

Pogba, however, played in the win over Juventus in midweek and has looked improved for the Red Devils of late, so will be a really big loss.

Delaney adds however, that it may be that Mourinho could still decide at the last minute whether or not to include Pogba.

More Stories / Manchester City

Alexis Sanchez has filled in up front for United in the absence of Lukaku and has arguably looked more effective there than in other roles since he joined the club, even if he hasn’t been able to boost his goal numbers.

It’ll be intriguing to see how Mourinho copes without these two big names this afternoon as a much-changed line up could take to the field at the Etihad.

pogba man utd newcastle

Paul Pogba could miss the Manchester Derby

lukaku man utd burnley

Romelu Lukaku is also expected to be out of action today

More Stories about Paul Pogba

More Stories Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba Romelu Lukaku