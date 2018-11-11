Man United reluctant to trigger De Gea contract extension clause despite him being weeks away from being able to negotiate free transfer away

Manchester United are reportedly reluctant to trigger the option of extending David de Gea’s contract by a further twelve months despite him being close to being available on a free transfer.

The Spain international’s current deal expires at the end of the season, meaning from January onwards he can negotiate with foreign clubs about a move for next season.

This would obviously be a major blow for United, but it seems they’re unsure about triggering this extra twelve month cause for the moment as they hope to agree terms on tying him down to a more long-term deal and don’t want to show a sign of weakness by being forced to rely on the twelve month option, according to the Metro.

The report adds that De Gea is wanted by Juventus as a replacement for Wojciech Szczesny, and one imagines other top clubs would be on alert if there were to be the chance of signing such a world class player on a free.

The 27-year-old has been a crucial performer for United down the years and club officials must be sweating over this worrying situation.

Fans will also be majorly concerned, with the team surely unable to move forward without being able to persuading players like De Gea to stay at Old Trafford.