Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has just scored for the fifth Premier League game in a row after slotting home a penalty against Manchester City tonight.

In doing so, the France international becomes one of just seven players to manage that in the Premier League era, joining legendary scorers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Eric Cantona and Dwight Yorke.

That’s according to United fan account Utd Report on Twitter, with Martial proving popular right now as he shows some of his finest form in a United shirt.

The 22-year-old is a hugely promising young talent, though his career had looked like stalling under Jose Mourinho just a couple of months ago.

Recently, though, Martial has made a real impact in the first-team with big goals against the likes of Chelsea and Everton in recent matches.

It remains to be seen if he can help United come up with a result today, with the Red Devils still trailing 2-1 at the time of writing, with Martial pulling one back after a first-half goal from David Silva and a second-half strike from Sergio Aguero.