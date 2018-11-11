Manchester United and other major clubs have been handed a big potential boost regarding the transfer of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

The Netherlands international has shone in the Premier League since leaving Chelsea to play regularly at Bournemouth, and it now seems a move back to a big six club could be on the cards.

Chelsea are said to have a £40million buy-back option for Ake, while the likes of United, City and Tottenham are also showing an interest as Cherries manager Eddie Howe fears a sale is likely as the club prepare to find a replacement for him at the back, according to the Sun.

The 23-year-old could undoubtedly do a fine job for United right now as it’s well documented they’ve been on the hunt for new centre-backs for some time.

Ake would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, and has the benefit of experience of playing in England over rumoured targets like Milan Skriniar, linked with the Red Devils by ESPN.

Chelsea may also feel they could do with more options in defence, with Ake an ideal long-term replacement for ageing pair David Luiz and Gary Cahill, the latter of whom also seems to be out of the first-team picture right now.

City are pretty strong at the back but may also feel they could do with a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany, who has had his problems with injuries down the years.

Elsewhere, Tottenham failed to sign anyone over the summer so could be attracted to the prospect of landing a top Premier League defender for a reasonably low fee.