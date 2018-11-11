Video: Gary Neville delivers two brutal truth bombs to Manchester United after sobering City defeat

Manchester United legend Gary Neville dropped two brutal truth bombs in a sobering analysis of the team’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City today.

The Red Devils were well beaten by their neighbours despite a scoreline that doesn’t seem too one-sided, and Neville says there is a ‘gulf’ between the two teams right now.

In the video below, Neville explains that United should really not worry about City and the title race but focus on catching the rest of the top four.

He then added another harsh criticism, saying that he agreed with City manager Pep Guardiola that a set piece or counter-attack were the only way they were going to score today – which is certainly a far cry from the glory years of Sir Alex Ferguson.