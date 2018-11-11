Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named the one player he felt spoiled his game-plan in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City today.

The Red Devils were dealt the blow of losing Paul Pogba to injury for the City game, so Mourinho says he felt he had to start with Marouane Fellaini in midfield.

‘Of course, we missed him (Pogba),’ Mourinho said after the match, as quoted by the Metro.

‘One of the things that broke our plan a lot was the fact Fellaini had to start the game. Because Fellaini is not in conditions to play 90 minutes.

‘He was phenomenal in his effort but he was not in the condition to do it.’

And while the Belgium international is often a key player and useful squad member for United, he is usually at his best when he comes on off the bench late on in matches.

It’s also worth noting that Mourinho clearly did not see starting summer signing Fred as an option, despite conceding Fellaini was not even fully fit to play 90 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

This is damning considering the Red Devils spent as much as £47million on bringing Fred in from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer, as reported at the time by BBC Sport.

The Brazil international has not made much of an impression in his appearances so far, and it must be bad if Mourinho felt he had to go with a half-fit Fellaini instead of him just because of Pogba’s absence.