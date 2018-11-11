Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs considering a transfer swoop for Manchester United defender Phil Jones as he nears the end of his contract.

The England international was notably signed by legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2011, but hasn’t really fulfilled his early promise at Old Trafford.

Jones’ contract is now due to expire at the end of this season, seemingly putting clubs on alert over his situation.

However, it may be that despite interest from Arsenal and Spurs, Jones will have the option of an extra year on his deal triggered by United, according to the Sun.

It probably makes sense for the Red Devils to keep hold of the 26-year-old, who is an experienced and reliable squad player, while the Sun also claim manager Jose Mourinho rates him highly.

One can also imagine Jones would improve a great deal were he to make the move to someone like Arsenal or Tottenham and get the chance to play more often and make a fresh start.

MUFC won’t want to strengthen one of their rivals, so it seems the north London duo’s interest is unlikely to prove very fruitful.