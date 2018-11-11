Manchester United’s Twitter account may have dropped a pretty big team news hint ahead of today’s clash with Manchester City.

Tweeting about the derby clash this afternoon, United posted a photo of Ander Herrera with the caption: ‘There are big games. And then there’s this. The Manchester derby.’

Given that the Spanish midfielder is not a regular starter for United, he’s an interesting choice as the only player used in their picture.

Herrera had a great game as he came into the starting XI away to Juventus in midweek, with fans calling for him to start the City game after that victory.

It remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho has even decided on his team yet, but this is surely some kind of indication, which will be good news for MUFC supporters…