Menu

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reveals the reasons behind Paul Pogba’s absence ahead of crucial Manchester derby

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed all on Paul Pogba’s injury sustained against Juventus, the injury has ruled the star midfielder out of this afternoon’s Manchester derby.

The World Cup winner has featured in all of the Red Devils Premier League outings so far this season, scoring three goals and laying on three assists for his teammates.

United seem as though they have put a disastrous start to the season behind them and Mourinho’s side are currently sitting in 8th place going into the all important derby.

Check out what Mourinho had to say on Pogba’s injury courtesy of Simon Peach:

Pogba will be a huge miss for United this afternoon and Mourinho has opted for a midfield three of Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Wednesday night’s Champions League hero Marouane Fellaini.

Pogba’s absence could prove to be significant and the Red Devils are tasked with doing the entire league a favour by stopping Manchester City in their tracks this afternoon.

Fans and pundits alike have suggested that Pep Guardiola’s side could run away with the Premier League once again.

More Stories / Arsenal FC

More Stories Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba