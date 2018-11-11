Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed all on Paul Pogba’s injury sustained against Juventus, the injury has ruled the star midfielder out of this afternoon’s Manchester derby.

The World Cup winner has featured in all of the Red Devils Premier League outings so far this season, scoring three goals and laying on three assists for his teammates.

United seem as though they have put a disastrous start to the season behind them and Mourinho’s side are currently sitting in 8th place going into the all important derby.

Check out what Mourinho had to say on Pogba’s injury courtesy of Simon Peach:

Mourinho on Pogba's absence: "Paul is injured. He was injured during the game in Turin. He resisted. He felt that he could resist. He felt that was such a crucial match for the team. He made that sacrifice for us & then it was impossible for him to recover for this” (Sky) #MCIMUN — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) November 11, 2018

Pogba will be a huge miss for United this afternoon and Mourinho has opted for a midfield three of Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Wednesday night’s Champions League hero Marouane Fellaini.

Pogba’s absence could prove to be significant and the Red Devils are tasked with doing the entire league a favour by stopping Manchester City in their tracks this afternoon.

Fans and pundits alike have suggested that Pep Guardiola’s side could run away with the Premier League once again.