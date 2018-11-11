Gerard Pique has fired a strong message to one of Barcelona’s biggest stars after recent reports linked the ace with a transfer to Liverpool.

The star in question is none other than Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, who seems to be hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months.

The Daily Mirror translated a report from Mundo Deportivo earlier this week stating that the Frenchman caused ‘unrest’ amongst Barcelona staff after going AWOL and skipping training on Thursday.

Take a look at what Pique had to say, as quoted by Samuel Marsden:

Pique on Dembele: "He has a lot of talent and a lot of room to improve. We're here to help him. We've all been young like him; we've all made mistakes like him. Football's 24 hours — you have to live it from the first minute until the last." — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) November 11, 2018

It seems as though Pique is trying to reiterate to the youngster that his attitude must improve if he is to stay at Barcelona.

With questions over Dembele’s behaviour becoming a talking point in the media in recent weeks the attacker’s chances of securing a move to a top side in the future could be hindered.

According to Mundo Deportivo Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be keen to sign the 21-year-old if he is to be shown the exit door at the Nou Camp.

Although the Reds have plenty of quality options in attack right now, few top clubs could turn down the chance to snap up a top young talent like Dembele were he to become available.

The France international may have struggled at Barcelona, but showed at previous club Borussia Dortmund what a talent he is, persuading his current employers to splash the cash for him just over a year ago.