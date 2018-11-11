Menu

(Photos) – ‘Shameless’ Manchester United stars spotted laughing during City defeat

Two of Manchester United’s biggest stars angered fans this evening by laughing during United’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata were spotted laughing by eagle-eyed viewers during injury time in the first-half.

The Red Devils were second best for the entire game and Jose Mourinho’s men conceded only 12 minutes into the tie when David Silva gave City the lead in the heated derby.

Check out photos of the pair laughing below:

Mata and Sanchez laughing during United's 3-1 defeat to City

Manchester City dominated the possession stats with a whopping 65% and at times it seemed as though Guardiola’s men were toying with their opponents.

Check out some reaction from fans to the pair laughing during the defeat:

