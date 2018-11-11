Two of Manchester United’s biggest stars angered fans this evening by laughing during United’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata were spotted laughing by eagle-eyed viewers during injury time in the first-half.

The Red Devils were second best for the entire game and Jose Mourinho’s men conceded only 12 minutes into the tie when David Silva gave City the lead in the heated derby.

Check out photos of the pair laughing below:

Alexis Sanchez at it again ? pic.twitter.com/qM6cloEb8I — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) November 11, 2018

Manchester City dominated the possession stats with a whopping 65% and at times it seemed as though Guardiola’s men were toying with their opponents.

Check out some reaction from fans to the pair laughing during the defeat:

Mata and Sanchez shamelessly laughing on the bench. — Goku (@Magical_Leo) November 11, 2018

MATA and Sanchez laughing on the bench whilst playing this shite. No place to laugh guys when we are being dominated and losing again. #MCIMUN — James Paul Warren (@JamesPaulWarren) November 11, 2018

1-0 down against one of our main rivals and Mata + Sánchez are laughing on the bench. Ah you’ve gotta love it. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) November 11, 2018

WHY THE FUCK ARE MATA AND SANCHEZ LAUGHING? — Fosu-Mensah_Fan (@MasterB12702792) November 11, 2018

Sanchez and Mata laughing on the bench… oh how the Manchester derby has changed.. — Andrew Bustamante (@AndrewBusta11) November 11, 2018

Literally what did anyone expect when you have such a static midfield. Our whole front midfield and attack looks disjointed again Loool. No wonder why Mata and Sanchez was laughing Loool the state of this team?? — T??s? ?¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) November 11, 2018

Juan Mata & Alexis Sanchez in the crowd laughing at 1-0 down says plenty about #ManUtd — Michael Sullivan (@Sullivan87M) November 11, 2018