Xherdan Shaqiri has made it Liverpool 2-0 Fulham this afternoon with a delightful little finish at the back post.

Although the Switzerland international was criminally left in acres of space by the Fulham defence, he showed superb composure and technique to find the corner with a neat first-time finish.

Despite getting off to a bit of a slow start at Anfield this season when he first joined from Stoke, Shaqiri is now showing his worth in a Liverpool shirt.

This goal video below shows his quality and ability, and LFC fans will hope the result this afternoon should now be fairly safe…