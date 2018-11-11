“Should have done better” – These Man United fans critical of key moment from Red Devils star in Man City clash

Man United fans took to Twitter this evening to question David De Gea’s attempts to save Sergio Aguero’s goal in their clash against Man City at the Etihad.

The home side took the lead in the first half through a fine goal from David Silva, with Aguero’s strike then doubling their lead just minutes after half time.

United have since got back into the game thanks Anthony Martial, after he converted from the penalty spot after Romelu Lukaku was fouled by Ederson.

However, the main talking point between United fans seems to be regarding goalkeeper De Gea, with a lot of fans being critical of his attempts to keep out Aguero’s effort early in the second half.

The shot came in from a very tight angle, and we can see why United fans would’ve expected the Spaniard to keep out Aguero’s effort, even if it meant parrying the ball out for a corner.

This moment could turn out to be key for United, as if the score stays the same, they will be condemned to their fourth league defeat of the season already.

Following Aguero’s goal, United fans flocked to Twitter to criticise De Gea’s actions in the second half.

We can see where they’re coming from to be fair…

Not think De Gea should be doing better? — Ben (@benburgess__) November 11, 2018

De Gea could hv done better — Pinakin Kaushik (@pkmadridista) November 11, 2018

De Gea should have done better but we won't be talking about this if Lingard could just control a simple ball — Billions?? (@SmartDaviduf) November 11, 2018

De Gea should have done better in all honesty. — Sophie (@SophieDoyIe) November 11, 2018

De gea should be doing better https://t.co/UqeLwDlybK — Alex (@Alexander_1link) November 11, 2018

De Gea should do better…but what atrocious defense. That's crap lazy marking. — Broward Maryan (@Puckhead48E) November 11, 2018