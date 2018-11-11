Menu

‘He’s braindead’ These Arsenal fans slam this Gunners star after shocking performance during first half of game against Wolves

Wolves went into halftime with a shock lead against Arsenal after Ivan Cavaleiro capitalised on a Granit Xhaka mistake early on to hand the Wanderers the lead.

Only 13 minutes into the tie a lapse in concentration from Xhaka saw Portuguese winger Cavaleiro latch onto the ball and play a smart one-two with teammate Raul Jimenez before finishing the move with a tap in, much to Unai Emery’s dismay.

Xhaka has looked like a completely different player under Emery and fans were finally starting to see how important a role the 26-year-old could play in the Gunners midfield.

Unfortunately not going into halftime with a lead is becoming a recurring problem for the Gunners this season and fans have called for the side to start games in a much better fashion and to stop relying on second-half turnarounds.

Errors leading to goals seem to be a worrying trend for Arsenal and their defensive woes don’t seem to have improved under new manager Emery.

Fans thought that Xhaka had turned over a new page last week after impressing in midfield against Jurgen Klopp’s devastating Liverpool side.

Check out some reaction to Xhaka’s first-half performance below:

Arsenal certainly have their work cut out for them during the second half.

