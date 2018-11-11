Video: Antonio Rudiger trolled by these keen-eyed fans for incident in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Everton

Antonio Rudiger was brutally trolled by keen-eyed fans on Twitter this evening, after he was seemingly ‘headbutted’ by Everton’s Bernard in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with the Toffees on Sunday.

The Blues were held by Marco Silva’s side at Stamford Bridge, as they failed to convert any of the good chances they managed to create during the match.

However, it wasn’t any of these chances that caught some fans’ eyes, but Rudiger’s reaction to being head-butted by Brazilian winger Bernard.

Rudiger absolutely towers over the Everton man, standing at nearly a foot taller than him, so it seems weird that Rudiger would do what he did, something that looks like he’s tried to get the midfielder sent off.

Here’s a video of Rudiger’s theatrics against Everton earlier, and the trolling of the German that followed on social media.

We found some of these tweets hilarious!

6”3 Rudiger getting floored by 5”4 Bernard — jake (@jakelawless_) November 11, 2018

6 foot 3 Rudiger rolling around holding his face because 5 foot 5 Bernard who’s head only comes up to his chest apparently butted him in the nose ????? — Andy Castell (@AJ3) November 11, 2018

Rudiger going down likes he's been headbutted… Bernard only comes up to his Chest ??? #CHEEVE #PremierLeague — Aaron Flynn (@Flynnzer89) November 11, 2018

Bernard vs Rudiger. How has he not been sent off!!!! pic.twitter.com/q03EqLcqAa — ?? (@EFCal97) November 11, 2018

Footage of Rudiger in training this week. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/L90FzUCfI1 — Alan Robinson (@Tweet_Al_Rob) November 11, 2018

imagine being 6”3 rüdiger and going down when 5”5 bernard slightly knocks yoy — esme (@esmecalder) November 11, 2018