Video: Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen produces shocking howler to gift Real Betis 3-1 lead

Marc-Andre ter Stegen had an off moment for Barcelona this evening, as he produced a shocking howler to gift Real Betis a 3-1 lead against the Blaugrana at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona had just gotten back into the match thanks to a penalty from Lionel Messi, however Betis then regained their two goal lead just minutes later thanks to a helping hand from ter Stegen.

The German attempted to save a shot that came in from Giovani Lo Celso, however the ball ended up slipping through his hands and into the back of the net.

Here’s a clip of Ter Stegen’s costly mistake this evening. Poor showing from a goalkeeper who’s usually so reliable…

| GOAL! | Real Betis are 3-1 up at the Camp Nou! That is a howler from Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Game over? ? pic.twitter.com/SBRkUolIJE — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) November 11, 2018

