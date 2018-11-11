Menu

Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores late equaliser for Arsenal against Wolves

Henrikh Mkhitaryan turned into a super sub for Arsenal this evening by scoring a late equaliser for the Gunners only ten minutes after being brought off the bench.

In the 86th minute of the tie Mkhitaryan sent in an ambitious shot-cross which flew over the heads of all the players and hit the back of the net.

The strike had some amazing curve on it which left Wolves keeper Rui Patricio bamboozled and unable to react quick enough to stop Arsenal from coming away from the game with a point.

Arsenal were certainly very fortunate this evening and many would suggest that the North London side didn’t deserve to come away with a draw against newly-promoted Wolves.

