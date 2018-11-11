Wolves attacker Ivan Cavaleiro handed the Wanderers a shock early lead against Arsenal this afternoon only 13 minutes into the tie after a Granit Xhaka mistake.

13 minutes into the tie Xhaka had a moment to forget when he let the ball run through his legs under the impression one of his teammates was on hand to receive the ball only for Cavaleiro to latch onto the ball and drive forward.

Cavaleiro played the ball wide into Raul Jimenez who squared the ball across the middle of the goal, leaving the Portuguese star free to tap the ball into the net.

This is certainly not the start Arsenal would have hoped for heading into the match.

