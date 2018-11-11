Juventus target-man Mario Mandzukic gave the ‘Old Lady’ the lead against AC Milan this evening with a stunning header in only the 8th minute of the game.

The AC Milan defence gave Alex Sandro enough time on the ball to pick out Mandzukic with a inch-perfect cross. Mandzukic towered over Milan’s Ricardo Rodriguez and drove his header into the back of the net.

Check out a video of Mandzukic’s goal below courtesy of Eleven Sports UK:

| GOAL! | Juventus strike first at the San Siro! Alex Sandro given the time to pick out Mandzukic, who heads home. ? AC Milan 0-1 Juve || https://t.co/fPSma92loW pic.twitter.com/oG4wUqQfnP — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) November 11, 2018

Mandzukic is regarded as one of the most dangerous players in the air in world football.

