What Paul Pogba told Juventus fans following Man United defeat, and it’s not good news for Red Devils fans

It’s been revealed what Paul Pogba told Juventus fans after their loss to Man United in the Champions League recently, and it’s not good news for Red Devils supporters.

As per Football Italia, who are re-reporting a piece from TuttoSport, the United superstar told fans of the Old Lady that he wants to return to the Italian giants.

According to the report, Pogba directly said “Yes, I do want to return” when talking to a Juventus fan after his side’s win against his old club in the Champions League earlier this week.

This news will not be good for United fans to hear, as it seems like the midfielder heart lies elsewhere, away from Old Trafford, something that could see him leave the club in the near future.

Pogba, despite not being in the best form as of late, is one of United’s best players, and losing him would be a big blow for the Red Devils, something that looks like it could happen if his words are anything to go by.

The same report from Football Italia note that Mourinho and Pogba have “patched up” their relationship with one another according to the player’s agent Mino Raiola, so to hear that he wants to leave is a bit of a contradiction to say the least.

Only time will tell us if Pogba ends up moving back to Juve in the near future, something he definitely seems keen on if this report is anything to go by.

