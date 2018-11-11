“Worst player ever” – Barcelona superstar slaughtered by these fans following poor first half display vs Real Betis

Barcelona went into the break against Real Betis 2-0 down this afternoon, and some fans took to Twitter to hammer midfielder Sergi Roberto for his performance in the first 45 minutes.

Lionel Messi returned to Barca’s starting line-up for their match against Betis today, however it doesn’t seem to have had any effect on the club’s display so far.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have been run ragged by Real Betis so far, with players like Gerard Pique, and Roberto himself struggled to deal with their opponent’s attacking style of play.

The Blaugrana have already come from behind many times so far this season to secure points, however it seems like they are going to need something of a miracle if they are to take anything away from this game.

Roberto’s poor display in the first half saw a whole host of fans flock to social media to slate the Spanish international, with a lot calling for him to be taken off for right-back Nelson Semedo.

Here are a few select tweets from Barca supporters hammering Roberto for how he’s played against Betis this afternoon.

And to be honest, we somewhat agree with them…

Pique and Roberto out! Umtiti and Semedo in! And bring Vidal for either Arthur or Rakitic, we need more strength in the midfield! — Alejandrinho (@alebec98) November 11, 2018

BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO, BENCH ROBERTO — Firas Ziada (@hotpostshield) November 11, 2018

Sergio Roberto in defense is?. We have seen this play out over and over. — Billy Sandoval (@BillySandoval9) November 11, 2018

Semedo have pace and dribbles too,should replqce roberto — Gaurav Nain (@gnain2012) November 11, 2018

sergi roberto worst player ever two goals because of him no defending skills at all sub him and let semedo plays — ?? Nadjib ?? (@Nadjib_ninou92) November 11, 2018