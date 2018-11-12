Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is reportedly keen to see his club seal the transfer of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey as his Emirates Stadium future looks in doubt.

The Daily Mirror are among the sources to recently report that Ramsey looks like heading out of Arsenal on a free transfer as he won’t be offered a new contract.

This is a surprising situation from the Gunners, for whom the Wales international has been a star player for many years, despite a patchy record with injuries.

More surprising still, however, is that he could end up being snapped up by Real Madrid, as Don Balon report his fellow Welshman Bale is eager to see him join.

Madrid don’t exactly need a player like Ramsey right now due to having the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Isco as creative midfield options, though Don Balon does note the former of those two could perhaps leave in the near future.

Still, one has to wonder if Ramsey is really of the required calibre or status to play for a club like Real, who have long brought in ‘Galactico’ signings for big money.

Bale clearly rates him, however, so if the 27-year-old fancies a move abroad this could be one opportunity for him.

The Daily Express also recently linked Ramsey as a potential target for Bayern Munich.