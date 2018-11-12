Arsenal boss Unai Emery provides Danny Welbeck injury update, and it’s not good news for Gunners fans

Unai Emery has provided an injury update on Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck, and it doesn’t look to be good news for you Gunners fans.

As per the Sun, the Spaniard has confirmed that the England international has had surgery on his ankle after injuring it in his side’s 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon, stating that “He had an operation on Friday. and that “It’s a big injury”, words that won’t be good for the club’s fans to hear.

The Sun also state that Welbeck will most likely miss the rest of the season due to this injury, something that will only hamper Arsenal’s chances of silverware this campaign.

Arsenal are currently well in the race to finish in the top four in the Premier League this year, as well as into the latter stages of the League Cup and having qualified for the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

The Gunners are going to need as much of their squad available as possible if they are to go all the way in these competitions, thus Welbeck’s injury will come as a huge blow for Emery and Co.

The former Man United star can play both up front and out-wide, versatility that would’ve definitely come in handy later on in the season when Emery could be forced to rest stars if the Gunners go all the way in these three competitions, as well as the FA Cup.

Following this news, it’ll be interesting to see if the north London club dip into the transfer market in the January window to make up for them losing Welbeck, something that could play a significant part in the club’s chances at obtaining silverware this year.