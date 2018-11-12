Arsenal provide Danny Welbeck injury update after two operations on broken ankle

Arsenal have released an official statement regarding the Danny Welbeck injury situation after he was forced off against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League last week.

The England international looked in a great deal of pain on the pitch as he was given oxygen and eventually stretchered off against Sporting.

According to Arsenal’s official site, Welbeck has now had two operations on his broken ankle, both of which have apparently been without complication.

Still, the Gunners say they are unable to put a timescale on the 27-year-old’s return at the moment, which doesn’t exactly sound like great news.

Arsenal must now surely make a move for a new attacking player in the January transfer window, with Welbeck’s injury leaving them a little light in that department.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have both shone this season, but manager Unai Emery doesn’t have much depth beyond that.

Arsenal fans will also hope the popular fan-favourite Welbeck can make a speedy recovery and play for the club again this season.